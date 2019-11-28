6-year-old Laie girl thanks EMS responders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A girl who was injured in a hit and run accident in Laie thanked the EMS responders that helped her.

Olivia Numanga and her family wanted the team to know how much they appreciated the work they did to save her life.

At the Kahuku EMS station, Olivia, her family and the team spent some time together on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The accident was on Oct. 11 in Laie just outside her Puuahi Street home.

Olivia was riding her bicycle when the car hit her and kept on going.

Olivia had gone unresponsive.



Paramedics and fire fighters were able to resuscitate her.



She was transported to an emergency room.

After recovering, she will return back to school in January.

The woman who hit her turned herself in to police.