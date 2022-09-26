An Ocean Safety Rescue jet ski at the scene of a water rescue on the west side of Oahu. (Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning first responders were dispatched to Kahe Point Beach Park where six snorkelers were apparently in distress, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Four of the snorkelers were adults and the other were two children who got caught in the currents and were being pushed offshore.

That’s when a bystander heard screams for help and swam out to the snorkelers. At the same time, another witness called 911.

All six were brought to shore with no injuries reported. They were all said to be visiting from different areas.