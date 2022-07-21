HONOLULU (KHON2) – With school starting in just a few weeks it’s still not too late to get your keiki vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC has conducted clinical trials surrounding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. After their trials the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration determined COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for everyone 6 months and older.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Keiki can get really sick with COVID-19. Although most cases are mild, some can get sick enough to be hospitalized. COVID-19 vaccines can prevent children from getting seriously sick if they do come down with the virus.

If you choose to get your keiki vaccinated, they may suffer from some mild side-effects. Most common side effects one might feel are chills, tiredness, muscle pain, pain at injection site, nausea, fever and headaches.

The CDC report COVID-19 vaccine dosage is based on your child’s age the day they get vaccinated. It’s not based on the child’s size, weight or height.

Even if your child has had COVID-19 the CDC still recommends getting vaccinated. After battling COVID-19 and choosing to get vaccinated, your body will be given added protection.

It’s also important to note that children can receive other vaccines the same day they get their COVID-19 shot. An example is getting both the flu and COVID vaccine on the same day.

CDC facts on keiki COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for children are safe

Getting vaccinated can help protect children against COVID-19

Children may have some side effects after COVID-19 vaccination

Children receive a smaller dose of COVID-19 vaccine than teens and adults

Children who have already had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated

Children can safely receive other vaccines the same day they receive their COVID-19 vaccine

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about keiki getting the COVID-19 vaccine head to the CDC’s website.