6 suspects believed to be connected to an officer-involved shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an incident that left a 16-year-old boy dead at the hands of law enforcement officers.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by police on Monday, April 5, after driving a stolen Honda Civic that was allegedly linked to a series of violent crimes.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The crimes included armed robbery in the Moiliili area, a burglary in Kaimuki, a purse snatching in Waikiki and more. But he wasn’t alone.

Six suspects, ranging from age 14 to age 22, were alleged to be involved in Monday’s incident, according to HPD.

Officers say they spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Not long after, a chase ensued on Kalanianaole Highway, H-1 and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Officers fired shots at the vehicle to try to get it to stop.

At one point, the car was seen heading in the wrong direction onto oncoming traffic before crashing into two police cards and later the fence of Kalakaua Canal.

The people in the car allegedly ran from the canal and were chased by police. Among them was a 16-year-old boy, who was critically injured and later died.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Kalakaua Ave. and Philip St., where the gunshots went off. Along with the 16-year-old boy was an 18-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds and was reported to be in serious condition. A man in his late teens also sustained gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition. The third patient was a 14-year-old boy who sustained upper body injury that was not the result of a gunshot wound. He was believed to be in serious condition at the time.

The fourth patient, a 22-year-old man, was evaluated for minor injuries on Hauoli St., but refused to be transported.

“We believe that the vehicle rammed two marked police cars and crashed through a chain link fence and went into the Kalakaua canal,” said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard in a news conference held on Monday. “During this time officers fired multiple shots into the vehicle.”Man fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Windward Oahu identified

The 16-year-old boy has not been identified.