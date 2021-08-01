6 people rescued from overturned canoe in Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six people were rescued after their canoe was overturned about 2.5 miles off Black Point in Kahala.

Firefighters received a 9-1-1 call for the distressed canoe paddlers at around 10:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Four HFD units, staffed with 12 personnel, responded to the scene. According to rescuers, the outrigger supports of the canoe appeared to have failed, which made it challenging to keep the canoe upright and it ended up capsizing.

Ocean Safety also responded and assisted in efforts to pull the canoe paddlers back to shore and retrieve the canoe.

All six people were brought to shore by 11:18 a.m. where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were waiting to evaluate the paddlers. No injuries were reported.

The canoe was towed back to a nearby canoe house, located near the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.