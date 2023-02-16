HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mental health clinicians represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers have been on strike for nearly six months. A tentative agreement between the strikers and Kaiser Permanente has been made today on a three-year contract, bringing the strike to an end.

The strike lasted 172 days making it the longest work stoppage by mental healthcare workers in U.S. history.

Approximately 50 Kaiser Permanente psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors represented by NUHW in Hawai’i will review the tentative agreement and participate in a ratification vote.

Once completed, details of the agreement will be made available according to NUHW. Therapists are expected to return to work on Tuesday and picket lines will be brought down as of today.

In response to the agreement, Kaiser said “Kaiser Permanente has the deepest appreciation and gratitude for our mental health professionals and the extraordinary care they provide to our members so we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with NUHW. Our mental health staff represented by NUHW will now vote on the new agreement and we look forward to hearing from the union regarding ratifications status.”