6 injured in single-car accident in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after a car crashed on Farrington Highway in the Waianae area.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

EMS officials say the vehicle was going Makaha bound on Farrington Highway when it veered to the right, and rolled over on its side in someone’s yard.

EMS crews say six people were injured. When EMS arrived there were five people there. One person got out of the car on his own. Four were thrown from the car.

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other men were between 15 to 18 years old that were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The sixth person who was not there when EMS arrived called 911 almost an hour later, and was taken to the hospital.