6 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Waialua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family of nine was displaced from their Waialua home due to a two-story building fire Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call at 10:27 a.m regarding a residential home fire on Thursday, Aug. 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 10:40 a.m.

According to HFD, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building’s second floor.

The fire was under control at 10:53 a.m. and fully extinguished by 11:36 a.m.

Officials reported the family, including six adults and three children, safely evacuated the home with no injuries.

Investigators arrived on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. There are currently no damage estimates, and it is unknown if the home had smoke alarms.