HONOLULU (KHON2) - The United States Air Force has approved Barking Sands Pacific Missile Range Facility as the preferred alternative for the Air National Guard's Space Control Squadron.

By selecting a site on Kauai, the Air Force will create a new, highly technical squadron to monitor U.S. satellites in support of the national security space mission, ensuring that the military and other national security agencies have access to satellite communication, intelligence, and key information.