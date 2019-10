HONOLULU (KHON2) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Mindanao, Philippines at 3:05 p.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

In the Philippines, this happened at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

USGS reports based on all available data there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.