5th annual He Lei ‘Iliahi Poina’ole Hula Festival honoring the late Kumu Hula Darrell Lupenui

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The students of the late Kumu Hula Darrell ‘Ihi’ihilauākea Lupenui will be hosting their 5th annual He Lei ‘Iliahi Poina’ole Hula Festival this Saturday at McKinley High School.

Kumu Darrell was a pioneer in the world of hula in the 1970’s and 1980’s as his influence evolved the hula for men.

With the participation in the Merrie Monarch Festival, Kumu Hula Darrell Lupenui and his Men of Waimāpuna changed men’s hula with more aggressive movements, high energy and perfection.

Because his influence was grand, especially for his students, those who are kumu hula themselves with their own hālau hula (hula school) have come together to create a celebration of Kumu Darrell’s life and lineage.

This event will begin at 10:00am and is perfect for the entire ‘ohana.