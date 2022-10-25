HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric announced its move to provide a sustainable and affordable way for businesses in Hawai’i to join its pilot program, Charge Up Commercial for electric vehicles. CUC allows businesses, stores, condominiums, office buildings and fleet and parking facilities an opportunity to participate in a program that will significantly reduce the cost of initial installation for charging stations.

“We’re excited to give businesses, condos and apartments the opportunity to meet current

demand and get ahead of the curve by installing electric vehicle charging equipment,” said Aki

Marceau, Hawaiian Electric’s director of electrification of transportation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

During this three-year pilot program, HECO will cover the cost and perform the installation of the equipment, which includes transformers and conduit and electric panels, for up to 30 new electric vehicle charging stations on O’ahu, Hawai’i Island and Maui counties.

The cost of installing EV stations are often too expensive for businesses to invest in the switch-over. HECO believes that by supporting local businesses in this transition that Hawai’i will be better equipped to achieve its future clean energy goals.

“Not only is it good for business but installing charging stations sends a clear message that you support Hawai‘i’s ambitious clean energy goals,” said Marceau.

CUC is intended to bridge the coming gap as many switch from gas powered vehicles to EV. HECO will cover costs associated with and will manage construction of the infrastructure “up to and beyond the customer’s meter to the point where the charging equipment is installed.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Customers will be responsible for the installation on their properties and the maintenance of the EV stations. The pilot program seeks to encourage midday usage of EV stations in order to utilize the abundance of solar energy during those times.