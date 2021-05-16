59-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after her passenger dies in fatal rollover accident

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following a fatal rollover accident in South Kona that apparently killed her passenger.

Big Island police say it happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

According to police, a blue pickup truck was overtaking another pickup truck when it lost control, side-swiped the other vehicle and caused both to overturn.

The passenger of the blue truck, which was being driven by the 59-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Brian Kamaka Moa of Washington.

Police say the woman was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide, operating a vehicle after her license was suspended or revoked and driving while under the influence.

She was released pending investigation.

