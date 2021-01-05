HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 59-year old scuba diver went into cardiac arrest and died onboard a boat during a scuba diving excursion.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to reports of an unresponsive scuba diver off of Maunalua Bay Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m.
EMS says the man experienced trouble and then went into cardiac arrest onboard a vessel. The vessel’s crew began life-saving efforts.
Ocean Safety brought the man to shore, where EMS took over with advanced life support.
The man, said to be a visitor from Washington, was pronounced dead at Maunalua Bay.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 59-year-old scuba diver dies at Maunalua Bay
- Series Preview: ‘Bows slated to make long awaited Big West Conference schedule debut this weekend at UC Riverside
- Election eve: Presidential visitors stop by Georgia night before Senate runoff
- Mother/Daughter Makeover by Panci & Nueve Salon
- Trouble Sleeping? DREAMit Can Help You Doze