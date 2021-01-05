59-year-old scuba diver dies at Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 59-year old scuba diver went into cardiac arrest and died onboard a boat during a scuba diving excursion.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to reports of an unresponsive scuba diver off of Maunalua Bay Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m.

EMS says the man experienced trouble and then went into cardiac arrest onboard a vessel. The vessel’s crew began life-saving efforts.

Ocean Safety brought the man to shore, where EMS took over with advanced life support.

The man, said to be a visitor from Washington, was pronounced dead at Maunalua Bay.