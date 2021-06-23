58-year-old surfer found unresponsive near Ala Moana’s ‘Rock Piles’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 58-year-old surfer remains in critical condition after bystanders found him unresponsive near the “Rock Piles” just off Ala Moana Beach Park.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 9-1-1 call for the man came in at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded to the scene.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

EMS says nearby surfers were seen bringing the man closer to shore while attempting to perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation.

Lifeguards then brought the man to the sand where they continued CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Paramedics performed advanced life saving treatment before transporting the 58 year old to a nearby emergency room.