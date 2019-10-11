57th annual Food & New Product Show kicks off Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

With over 15,000 attendees, there will be rows of favorite local eats and a weekend full of fall festivities await guests at this year’s Food & New Product Show.

Returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, from October 11-13, the Food & New Product Show will feature over 200 exhibitors, food samples galore from tasty treats to new food delicacies, innovative new products for the home, goods from local jewelry-makers and artisans, the 4th annual Pumpkin Festival, and the Keikipreneur Zone.

This year’s feature attraction is the inaugural Cookie Con & Sweet Expo.

The Cookie Con includes vendors showcasing sweet treats, cookies and desserts.

The schedule for the 57th annual Food & New Product Show is as follows:

Friday, October 11: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, October 12: 10:00am-9:00pm

Sunday, October 13: 10:00am-5:00pm

For all the information, visit www.pacificexpos.com.