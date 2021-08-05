57-year-old man missing on Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) is seeking the public’s help in finding 57-year-old Sean Hogue who was last seen on Friday, July 30.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 with gray hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 200 pounds.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

KPD also reported that he was last seen wearing tan pants, a blue-gray shirt and blue tennis shoes. He is known to visit the Nawiliwili area frequently.

Hogue has no known address.

Anyone with information about Hogue’s location should contact KPD dispatch at 241-1711.