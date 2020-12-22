57-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead by EMS paramedics following a motorcycle accident near the Kunia Road on ramp heading onto the H-1 westbound freeway.
It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:48 a.m. according to EMS.
EMS says the victim was deemed dead on arrival (DOA).
Police closed Kunia Road going onto the H1 westbound freeway Tuesday morning to investigate the scene.
No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
