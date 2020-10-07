56-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on South King Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old male bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on S. King St. and Poha Lane.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to EMS officials, the incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The left two lanes on King Street, bike lane, and Poha Lane to King Street are closed due to the investigation.