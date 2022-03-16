HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Society of the Friends of St. Patrick Hawaii will be holding their 55th Annual Waikiki St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This year the parade has about 800 participants, including community organizations, marching bands, groups from the military and keiki from schools. The parade lasts about 90 minutes.

The Society was organized and registered in Honolulu on March 17, 1955, with the Office of the Treasurer of the Territory of Hawaii. The organization’s goals are to be charitable and benevolent in alignment with the founding organization of 1771 in Philadelphia, five years prior to the Declaration of Independence.

For the past 57 years, the members in Hawaii have supported a “Social/Educational” context that includes:

The Scholarship Program

The Annual Emerald Ball

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Throughout the years, their scholarship awards have risen from $200 to $12,000 per year, and their endowment continues to grow.

Over the years they said their St. Patrick’s Day Parade has become an event that celebrates the contributions of the Irish in Hawaii and the cultural diversity of their island home. The parade starts at 12 p.m. at Kalakaua Avenue and will end at Ala Moana Boulevard to Kapiolani Park.

For more information about the parade, visit Friends of St. Patrick Hawaii’s website.