54 Hawaii students nominated for United States military service academies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifty four Hawaii students have been nominated to various U.S. military service academies for the Class of 2025.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The announcement, made by U.S. Senator for Hawaii Mazie Hirono, includes nominations for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Prospective students are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences.

“These young people are dedicated to serving our nation in uniform after years of hard work, community engagement, academic excellence, a commitment to physical fitness and outstanding personal character. I am proud to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Senator Hirono said. “Each of these candidates, should they be selected, will be excellent representatives of and for Hawaii and our community.”

The Class of 2025 academy nominees are:



U.S. Naval Academy

Aidan Alexander, Campbell High School

Traeven Gray, Kihei Charter School

Alexsandra Huntimer, Iolani School

James Lyon, Punahou School

Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School

Caleb McCrillis, Kalaheo High School

Nicole McGregor, Waianae High School

Micah Park, Kamehameha Schools

Lillian Pieded, Mid-Pacific Institute

David Torres, Iolani School



U.S. Air Force Academy

Andrew Agustin, Punahou School

Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)

Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School

Asa Chelius, Island School

Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute

Roshan Engineer, Mililani High School

Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School

Jensen Garcia, Punahou School

Alexis Huntimer, Iolani School

Isaac Juan, Keeau High School

Adam Kwock, Punahou School

Maxwell Lee, Punahou School

Keoni Mabini, Kapolei High School

Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School

Brock Malani, Kamehameha Schools

Jasmine Oki, Hawaii Baptist Academy

Luke Phillips, Punahou School

Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School

Nanea Satterfield, Punahou School

Summer Wong, Seabury Hall



U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Jamahl Adams, Lanai High School

Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)

Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School

Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute

Luke Garcia, Island Pacific Academy

Ethan Gerhardt, Punahou School

Wyatt Hartsell, Waimea High School

Michael Jagdon, Punahou School

Ryu Kawajiri, Punahou School

Brennan Lee, Home schooled

Olivia Lutkevich, Island School

Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School

Ocean Mao, McKinley High School

Madigan McConnell, Kahuku High School

Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School

Jack Schwab, Moanalua High School

Johanna Seng, Hawaii Baptist Academy

Raven Skousen, Durant High School (FL)

Andrew Somerville, Iolani School

Annika Swanson, Punahou School



U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Finn Bediamol, King Kekaulike High School

Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School

Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School

Philip Sing, Punahou School

The nominees will now considered by each academy’s director of admissions.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy uses a separate nomination process.