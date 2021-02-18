54 Hawaii students nominated for United States military service academies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifty four Hawaii students have been nominated to various U.S. military service academies for the Class of 2025.
The announcement, made by U.S. Senator for Hawaii Mazie Hirono, includes nominations for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Prospective students are measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences.
“These young people are dedicated to serving our nation in uniform after years of hard work, community engagement, academic excellence, a commitment to physical fitness and outstanding personal character. I am proud to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Senator Hirono said. “Each of these candidates, should they be selected, will be excellent representatives of and for Hawaii and our community.”
The Class of 2025 academy nominees are:
U.S. Naval Academy
- Aidan Alexander, Campbell High School
- Traeven Gray, Kihei Charter School
- Alexsandra Huntimer, Iolani School
- James Lyon, Punahou School
- Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School
- Caleb McCrillis, Kalaheo High School
- Nicole McGregor, Waianae High School
- Micah Park, Kamehameha Schools
- Lillian Pieded, Mid-Pacific Institute
- David Torres, Iolani School
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Andrew Agustin, Punahou School
- Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)
- Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School
- Asa Chelius, Island School
- Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute
- Roshan Engineer, Mililani High School
- Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School
- Jensen Garcia, Punahou School
- Alexis Huntimer, Iolani School
- Isaac Juan, Keeau High School
- Adam Kwock, Punahou School
- Maxwell Lee, Punahou School
- Keoni Mabini, Kapolei High School
- Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School
- Brock Malani, Kamehameha Schools
- Jasmine Oki, Hawaii Baptist Academy
- Luke Phillips, Punahou School
- Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School
- Nanea Satterfield, Punahou School
- Summer Wong, Seabury Hall
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
- Jamahl Adams, Lanai High School
- Victoria Brown, Lake Braddock High School (VA)
- Iwalani Campbell, McKinley High School
- Luke Cheung, Christian Education Institute
- Luke Garcia, Island Pacific Academy
- Ethan Gerhardt, Punahou School
- Wyatt Hartsell, Waimea High School
- Michael Jagdon, Punahou School
- Ryu Kawajiri, Punahou School
- Brennan Lee, Home schooled
- Olivia Lutkevich, Island School
- Kaliinoa Maeva, Punahou School
- Ocean Mao, McKinley High School
- Madigan McConnell, Kahuku High School
- Sonny Koa Rosales, Kapolei High School
- Jack Schwab, Moanalua High School
- Johanna Seng, Hawaii Baptist Academy
- Raven Skousen, Durant High School (FL)
- Andrew Somerville, Iolani School
- Annika Swanson, Punahou School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Finn Bediamol, King Kekaulike High School
- Jack Faulkner, Kailua High School
- Aaron Maguire, Mililani High School
- Philip Sing, Punahou School
The nominees will now considered by each academy’s director of admissions.
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy uses a separate nomination process.