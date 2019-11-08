53-year-old thrown from moped after collision with vehicle

A vehicle collided into a moped early Friday morning, leaving a 53-year-old female in critical condition with injuries to her head.

The vehicle, operated by a 46-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Hwy when it negotiated a left turn into Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center against a red signal. The man’s vehicle collided into the moped, throwing the female from the moped. The female moped operator was not wearing a helmet.

This is an on-going investigation and police say speed and alcohol are not factors in this collision.