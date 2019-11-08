53-year-old thrown from moped after collision with vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A vehicle collided into a moped early Friday morning, leaving a 53-year-old female in critical condition with injuries to her head.

The vehicle, operated by a 46-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Hwy when it negotiated a left turn into Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center against a red signal. The man’s vehicle collided into the moped, throwing the female from the moped. The female moped operator was not wearing a helmet.

This is an on-going investigation and police say speed and alcohol are not factors in this collision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story