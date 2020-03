HONOLULU (KHON2)

The 52nd annual Waikiki St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be taking place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Beginning at Fort DeRussy and ending at Kapi’olani Park, family and friends will be able to be a part of all the festivities to celebrate the Irish holiday.

One participant in the parade is the Hawaii Irish Dance.

To find out more about Hawaii Irish Dance, go to their website www.hawaiiirishdance.org.