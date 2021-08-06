51-year-old missing paddler rescued after being found 1 mile offshore of Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 51-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night was found by rescuers about a mile off shore in the Ukumehame area of Maui almost 12 hours after she reportedly disappeared.

Calls for the missing woman came in at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Reports indicated that she was paddle boarding in the Olowalu area that evening. Maui firefighters launched a search on land and sea throughout the night and with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard managed to find the woman at 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The woman was airlifted safely to shore and evaluated by medical personnel. MFD noted that the woman appeared to be in stable condition, but was visibly exhausted.

Strong offshore winds were reported in the area at the time of her disappearance.