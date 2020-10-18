51-year-old man stabbed in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent stabbing that happened Friday night, Oct. 16, in the Aiea area.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics were called to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man stabbed in the torso.
They treated him and transported him to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
