51-year-old inmate escapes Oahu Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An inmate from the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) was discovered to be missing on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

At around 10:30 p.m., officials reported 51-year-old Morgan J. Bear was missing during a headcount. It is currently unknown how he escaped OCCC.

Bear is five-foot-seven and weighs about 195 pounds; he also has brown eyes, as well as brown and gray hair. According to officials, he was being held for violating an Order for Protection and TRO. Bear also faces an escape charge when apprehended.

Anyone who sees Bear or has any information about this incident should call 911.

