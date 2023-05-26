HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rides games, a petting zoo and good food. There is a lot to do in the upcoming weekend at the 50th State Fair which opens on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

KHON2.com got a head start with a sneak peek of what to expect.

The return of the 50th state fair is here and it will be for the next seven weekends.

A lot of excitement is expected with returning rides but also a lot of new things this year as well. First of all this weekend, there will be a couple of specials that to be aware of.

This Monday is military appreciation day here at the 50th State Fair.

So from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. free admissions are available for active and retired military personnel.

But for every Sunday, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., 50% off admission for all the public.

Some new things taking place this year for the first time at the 50th State Fair are Cirque Ma’Ceo and the Extravaganza of Equestrian excellence, a showcasing artist from around the world. The show is a magical blend of equestrian arts, acrobatics, and theater.

This is a unique type of circus as it revolves around the relationship between men and animals.

Every weekend, a new act is expected so if you come multiple times throughout the next seven weeks so you can expect to see a different show.

The 50th State Fair that kicks off tonight starting at 6 p.m. gates open and this will ask for the next seven weekends ahead.