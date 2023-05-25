HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 50th state fair returns Friday, May 26 at Aloha Stadium.

In addition to all the usual EK Fernandez Rides and Games, There will also be live entertainment, food, a petting zoo and much more.

A fun pass is required to get in and to pay for most things.



The 50th State Fair is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and sometimes on Mondays through July 9.

It normally closes between 10 p.m. and midnight each day it is open.