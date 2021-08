FILE – Front of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bail for Kekoa Kinimaka, the man who allegedly drove his truck into a Kihei store on Maui, is set at $50,000.

Kinimaka was charged with two counts of criminal property damage.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, a man drove his truck several times into the Hi-Tech Surf Sports store on South Kihei Road. A worker was still inside the store when the incident happened, officials reported.

FILE – Front of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

FILE – Back of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

FILE – Interior of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

No injuries were reported.