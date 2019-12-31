$5,000 reward offered for information leading to the return of missing Benny Rapoza

11 days have passed and friends and family are not giving up on the search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing in Hilo. On Monday, organizers have set up a reward for information that leads to the return of Benjamin “Benny” Rapoza. We’re told a silent donor was able to help the family come up with a $5-thousand dollar reward.

Debra Garcia tells us she was at work when she got the call that her son was missing that Friday, the day of Benny’s birthday.

“My heart sank. I was like oh my god. Benny Boy he has walked away from us before but never like this,” said Garcia.

He was last seen at a home on Kalanianaole Avenue.

“From what I understand everybody was doing something that day,” said Garcia. “You know so basically everybody assumed that everyone was watching him.”

Benny has non-verbal autism and was only wearing a diaper.

“I don’t know I have a lot of scenarios that play in my mind, you know. He could be out there. Someone may have him, you know, just my mind is not at ease,” she said.

While officials have stopped searching, police say they are actively investigating this as a missing child case. The family is not giving up and hopes the $5-thousand reward will help.

“I just want Benny Boy home. If you know anything or if you’ve seen anything or heard anything, please get in touch with us or the police department,” pleaded Garcia.

If you would like to help, click here. Or you can make a donation at any Bank of Hawaii branch.