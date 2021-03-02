50-year-old man involved in a moped crash in the Waimanalo area

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition following a moped crash in the Waimanalo area on Monday night.

According to police, a 2020 Yongfu moped that was being operated by a 50-year-old male, was traveling north on Huli St., when it lost control on a turn. The moped operator fell to the ground and sustained severe leg injuries.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to good condition.

Speed may have been a factor in this collision, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The investigation is on-going.