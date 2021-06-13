50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping woman in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested after Honolulu police say he allegedly threatened a woman with a “dangerous instrument,” demanded her cell phone and forced her to leave with him against her will.

According to police, the incident happened on June 3 in Waimanalo.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

After being forced to go with the man, the 33-year-old woman was able to later get away from him and contact police.

On June 10, the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, Robbery in the First Degree and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.