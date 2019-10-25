50-year-old dead after striking aluminum light pole

A 50-year-old Waikoloa woman died following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Waikoloa Village on Ka-Uhiwai Street.

The woman has been positively identified as Christina Linn Lewis.

Police responded to the call and upon arrival determined that a red 1997 Nissan Pathfinder heading north had crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck an aluminum light pole. The female driver was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 25 at this time last year.