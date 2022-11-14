50 for the Fallen participants are holding their flag. (Photo/50 for the Fallen)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 is the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

To commemorate this anniversary, the 50 for the Fallen 50 mile ruck march will honor Hawaii-based non-profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua and the work this organization does.

One-hundred percent of donations and proceeds will go to Ho’ōla Nā Pua in order to support its mission to end child-sex trafficking and exploitation.

The 50 mile ruck march will include the best of the best Active Duty and former Special Operations Forces along with celebrities, athletes and selected civilian locals.

The march will begin in Kane’ohe at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. and will navigate the island to end at Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Master Sergeant Chad Conley will be leading the ruck march.

Setting a precedence on how the crisis of sexual exploitation of children will be responded to is the primary mission of the march.

The campaign also aims to celebrate the lives lost in service to their country and to provide an outlet for those current and former service men and women impacted by their service.