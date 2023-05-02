May 3 is a day nobody on the Big Island will ever forget — it was the beginning of Kilauea’s lower east rift zone eruption. An event that ultimately resulted in 24 fissure’s breaking out in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens.

The event forever changed the landscape and the people who called it home.

It’s brown it’s dreary — it’s another world and these are people’s lives would’ve been changed out of that area.

The eruption of 2018 was historic. In fact, it was the longest eruption in the lower-east zone of Kilauea. And so much different than anything before it.

It all started at the Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater. Which had been erupting continuously since 1983. But then it suddenly collapsed. And the spectacular lava lake at Halemaumau started to recede.

The lava had to go somewhere. Turns out Leilani Estates, some 30 miles away was ground zero.

Residents likened it to whac-a-mole. Only this was no game. Homes and lives hung in the balance as fissures started breaking out in open fields, in the middle of streets and right in people’s yards.

The most devastating of all was Fissure 8 which pumped out so much lava, it created a raging river that flowed more than eight miles to the ocean. More than 875 new acres of land were created.

But sadly the lava also destroyed more than 700 homes — gone forever. Buried in molten rock, along with cherished fish ponds enjoyed and revered by generations.

The before and after tells the story of life taken away. Everything once green and lush turned brown and dead. But it’s the possessions, the homes and the memories that were taken away forever.