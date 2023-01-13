HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been five years since Hawaii residents and visitors experienced one of the scariest false alarms.

On Jan. 13, 2018 at 8:07 a.m., a routine test with the emergency alert system was accidentally sent out to the entire state of Hawaii.

Alerts were sent to people’s phones that said a ballistic missile was incoming.

At 8:45 a.m. a “false alarm” alert was sent out.

Thousands of people were saying their goodbyes to loved ones while scrambling to take cover.

Cecilia Fong and Layne Yoshida were getting ready for their wedding the day they got the alert.

Cecilia said, “So until we got the all clear, it was really a big question mark for everybody. So yeah, even my aunt called my mom and was like, should, should I still come? She’s like, well, you know if none of us are around, none of us are coming.”

Layne added, “My friends saying like, you know, I know you planned this, this, this fake missile, so you could get outta your wedding and whatnot (laughs).”

Layne added, “I fit into my wedding vows so that not even missile alerts could stop our day.”

The administrator for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Vern Miyagi resigned and the button pusher was fired.

In addition, now two people must approve the alerts instead of one, even if it is just a test.

The agency has also stopped doing missile drills.