5-year-old girl struck by car near Salt Lake Boulevard in stable condition

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Salt Lake Boulevard has reopened following a motor vehicle accident that left a 5-year-old girl with what EMS describes as “traumatic injuries.”

Honolulu police closed a portion of Salt Lake Boulevard Thursday evening following the incident.

It happened at approximately 4:25 p.m.

EMS performed advanced life saving treatment on the victim, who was struck by a car in the area.

The young girl was transported to a trauma facility for further evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.