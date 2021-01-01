5-year-old girl struck by car near Salt Lake Boulevard in stable condition

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Salt Lake Boulevard has reopened following a motor vehicle accident that left a 5-year-old girl with what EMS describes as “traumatic injuries.”

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Honolulu police closed a portion of Salt Lake Boulevard Thursday evening following the incident.

It happened at approximately 4:25 p.m.

EMS performed advanced life saving treatment on the victim, who was struck by a car in the area.

The young girl was transported to a trauma facility for further evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories