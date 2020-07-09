5-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning on Big Island

KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 5-year-old boy on the Big Island is in critical condition after going to the beach in Kau on Wednesday morning, July 8.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, crew members responded to Kawa Bay and found the boy unresponsive and without pulse on the shoreline of the beach. They saw that a family member was giving the boy CPR.

HFD took over efforts and moved the boy off of the beach to be transported to Kau Hospital.

The boy was stabilized and was transferred to Hilo medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say that the scene the child was found in had rough surf and choppy conditions.

