5 women in serious condition after rear-end car crash

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Five women were hospitalized in a car accident in Kalihi on Wednesday afternoon, July 15, around 4 p.m.

This happened on the Likelike Highway and Kula Kolea Drive. This is near Kalihi Elementary.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a rear-end crash at an unknown speed led to a multiple vehicle chain reaction. Paramedics responded to the scene and treated five women. The five were transported to a trauma center in–all in serious condition.

Three of the women are 20-years-old, one woman is 38-years-old, and one woman is 21-years-old.

Lane closures were not prompted.

