HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have been assigned to bring a side dish at your upcoming Thanksgiving gathering and ran out of ideas, we got you covered.

We searched through some of the top-rated side dish recipes on All Recipes and put together this list.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

These dishes are in no particular ranking:

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole:

This Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole touts being good and creamy. It has 4.8 stars for 2,850 reviews.

Here are the ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes:

4 cups peeled, cubed sweet potatoes

2 large eggs, beaten

½ cup white sugar

½ cup milk

4 tablespoons butter, softened

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Pecan Topping:

½ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter, softened

½ cup chopped pecans

You can see the full list of directions here.

Best Green Bean Casserole:

This Best Green Bean Casserole recipe makes any thanksgiving dinner complete. It has 4.7 stars for 1,055 reviews.

Here are the ingredients:

2 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans, drained

1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

1 (6 ounce) can French-fried onions

You can see the full list of directions here.

Kickin’ Collard Greens:

This Kickin’ Collard Greens recipe will be perfect if you know your family loves southern cooking. It has 4.8 stars for 1,354 reviews.

Here are the ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 slices bacon

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound fresh collard greens, cut into 2-inch pieces

3 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes

You can see the full list of directions here.

Creamy au Gratin Potatoes:

This Creamy au Gratin Potatoes touts as being the perfect dish for any special occasion. It has 4.6 stars for 4,457 reviews.

Here are the ingredients:

4 medium russet potatoes, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, sliced into rings salt and ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups milk

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

You can see the full list of directions here.

Cream Corn Like No Other:

This Cream Corn Like No Other recipe is quick and easy, perfect for cheese lovers. It has 4.8 stars for 1,803 reviews.

Here are the ingredients:

2 (10 ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste

You can see the full list of directions here.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Whether you are preparing to host Thanksgiving dinner at your house or you are bringing a side dish for your Friendsgiving party, these dishes will have people asking for more.