The 4th of July holiday means celebrations and fireworks displays in Hawaii and across the country, as we mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
While the holiday means a day off, picnics and parties for us, the pyrotechnics that come with the July 4th holiday can be stressful for our pets.
So here are five helpful tips to keep your dogs and cats calm and comfortable on the 4th:
- 1. Find a secluded place for your dog – The safest and most comforting place for a frightened dog is a small, secluded area. A confined space is important because dogs tend to jump over fences and race through open gates when they’re frightened. Keeping them in your home, a familiar place or in a simple crate will calm your dog and make them feel safe.
- 2. To sedate or not to sedate – Veterinarians agree dogs have much more sensitive ears than we humans do. Therefore, if you have a reactive dog, it’s okay to obtain tranquilizers from your vet to keep your dog calm and comfortable but be sure to discuss dosage with your veterinarian.
- 3. Overheating – As we enter July, the temperatures and humidity are rising. Keep on the lookout for overheating, especially with short-faced breeds such as bulldogs and pugs. Bulldogs should not be panting for more than 15 minutes, according to some veterinarians. Dogs who exceed that time limit may start to asphyxiate because of swelling in the back of their throat.
- 4. What to do for your sick dog – Fireworks may cause your dog to become overstimulated. In some cases, this may lead your pet to have physical responses such as diarrhea or vomiting. Please keep in mind though, if you’re throwing a party and your dog is fed human food, this could also lead to a sick pup.
- 5. What about cats? – Many of the same rules apply. Keep your cat indoors and confined. Putting them in a carrier covered with a blanket or towel will calm and comfort a frightened cat. Some veterinarians recommend a spray sold under the brand name Feliway, that mimics the calming, natural pheromones released by a mother cat.