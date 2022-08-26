HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii islands have rich history embedded within the culture. The 80s were a wild time for the country and for Hawaii with exciting sporting announcements, weather disasters and an infamous serial killer living in Hawaii.

Only in Your State, a website that gives fun facts on all 50 states, came out with their list of historical events that took place in the 80s.

One of the most notable sports events that took place in Hawaii in the 80s was when Hawaii became the home of the NFL Pro-Bowl, in 1980. For 30 seasons Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium was home to the Pro-Bowl from 1980 till 2009.

According to the state of Hawaii, the population is around 1.42 million people with a majority of the population residing on Oahu. However, in the 80s the state celebrated reaching that 1 million population milestone.

5 facts about Hawaii in the 80s

Hawaii became home to NFL Pro-Bowl – 1980

The population of Hawaii reaches 1 million – 1982

Hurricane Iwa passes Kauai with peak winds of 90 mph – 1982

Hawaii’s serial killer, the Honolulu Strangler kills five women – 1985-1986

Costco is the first big box store to hit Hawaii – 1988

Hurricane Iwa was a very powerful hurricane causing Hawaii more than 300 million dollars in damage. On top of damage to the islands, many people lost their lives or were greatly injured. Homes were lost and the clean-up process was taxing.

As of 2022, the Honolulu Strangler serial killer’s case has still not been solved. Numerous crime podcasts and Reddit threads have tried to crack the case but have had little to no luck. What is known is five women were killed between 1985 and 1986.

Lastly, Costco, which can be found on numerous islands in Hawaii, officially came to Hawaii in the late 1980s. Costco still dominates to this day in bargain deals and bulk shopping.

For more fun facts about Hawaii or more information about the five facts listed, head to Only in Your State’s website.