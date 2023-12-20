HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people and four dogs were rescued from a stream near the intersection of Dole Street and Kapiolani Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Of those rescued, two males were evaluated by CORE and one female, in her 20s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition for hypothermia.

HFD responded to a call for a water rescue of potentially 20 people.

“As the water rose in the stream, they became trapped and couldn’t get to the shore. So the fire department underwent a rescue operation. But because of the way the patients were situated and some of them were actually in the water,” Dr. Jim Ireland, Emergency Services Director told KHON2.

Seven people were able to get out of the stream on their own, according to Battalion Chief Brett Mau.

“One of the biggest things with flash flood warning is that, itʻs not necessarily what you can see in front of you. Itʻs what you canʻt see. And thatʻs what changes, the water conditions, really quickly,” Mau said.