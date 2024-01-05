HONOLULU (KHON2) — The most wonderful time of the year has come and gone and we have entered, as some have put it, the most blunderous time of the year–resolution season.

Fret not! We have enlisted the assistance of health and fitness coach, Estee Shizuru to help you stick to your resolutions past the middle of January.

Have a plan

“Instead of saying I’m going to get in shape this year, try I’m going to work out for 30 minutes three times a week.”

Having specific types of exercises helps to keep you on track.

“Whether it’s strength training or walking.”

Accountability

Second, is to have some accountability, whether it’s a workout partner, a fitness community or a coach.

“When you have someone that is cheering you on it is so much easier to stay accountable and stay motivated through the process.”

Prioritize sleep

“This may be a goal in itself, however, quality sleep is essential for your body to recover and for you to have energy. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep so your body and mind can perform at its best and you can conquer your new year goals.”

Start with smaller goals

“We often set our goals way too big, way too dramatic and we have a really hard time following through. When we set doable goals, it helps us to follow through and because of that we feel so much better, we feel so much more motivated. Remember down the road, we can always add onto the goals that we have.”

Make it fun

“I have a lot of clients that find so much satisfaction out of closing their rings. It really does create a positive feedback where you follow through on your commitments, you get rewarded and you feel good and you want to continue on that path. So, donʻt be afraid to make a fun challenge with friends or a workplace community and youʻd be surprised at how a little friendly competition can boost your motivation and your goals.”

Shizuru said it’s okay to stumble along the way but aiming for progress over perfection will help keep you motivated instead of quitting because you’re feeling overwhelmed.

“Implementing some of these strategies, staying consistent and patient can really help you to see your new year goals through and enjoy yourself along the way.”