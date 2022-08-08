The location of a fatal accident in Waianae on August 7, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:34 p.m. on Sunday and involved a 38-year-old male driver of a Mazda minivan and a 66-year-old male driver of a Toyota pickup truck.

Police said when the driver of the minivan traveled northbound on Waianae Valley Road he proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Farrington Highway. A 66-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was traveling eastbound with a green light on the highway when he struck the driver’s side of the minivan.

The 66-year-old man remained at the scene in good condition. However, the 38-year-old male was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

HPD further explained that four passengers of the minivan were also taken to the hospital in good condition.

At this time, it is unknown to police if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

This traffic fatality is the 30th fatality on Oahu this year. At the same time last year, there were 28 traffic fatalities.

HPD is investigating.