5 new cases of COVID-19 reported; one on the Big Island, and four on Oahu brings state total to 728

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: one on the Big Island and four on Oahu. The state total is now 728.

One new recovery was reported, totaling 629 who have been released from isolation. Two cases required hospitalization. There are currently 82 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 82 (1)
  • Honolulu: 493 (4)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 120
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
  • Required Hospitalization: 91
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 629 (1)

