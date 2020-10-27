5 missing, exploited children recovered during joint operation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A joint operation between federal, state and local agencies recovered five missing and exploited children over the weekend.

The operation, called Shine the Light, recovered one child who had been missing for more than 10 months and another who was in the middle of a drug overdose at the time of recovery. The ages of the children ranged from 16 to 17.

Further investigations are underway.

