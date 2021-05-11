5 men charged with child sex solicitation as part of Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five men have been charged with child sex solicitation as part of a multi-agency undercover investigation to catch online child predators.
The arrests happened between May 6 and May 8 as part of Operation Keiki Shield East Hawaii, according to Hawaii Island police.
“The people of Hawaii, and most especially our children, are safer when state law enforcement agencies partner with our county and federal counterparts,” said Attorney General Clare Connors. “The Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is such a partnership, and this joint operation demonstrates our continued commitment to identifying and prosecuting child predators in our communities by working together.”
“HSI Honolulu is committed to arresting and prosecuting those who commit crimes against our keiki,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon. “We are happy to work with our partners at the Hawaii Police Department state level by providing the necessary resources to not only get these predators off the streets, but most importantly provide assistance to the victims.”
The following suspects were arrested and charged during the operation:
- Nolan O. Tallet, 45, of Hilo, charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child. His bail is set at $50,000.
- Sonny Eugenio Puerto, 28, of Kurtistown, charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child. His bail is set at $50,000.
- Kanani Ikaika Perreira-Yurong, 31, of Hilo, charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child. His bail is set at $50,000.
- Joseph Michael Powell, 36, of Hilo, charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child. His bail is set at $50,000.
- Marshall K. Baji, 31, of Nā ‘ālehu, charged with Electronic Enticement of a Child, Promoting Pornography For Minors, Promoting Minor-Produced Sexual Images, Promotion Of A Dangerous Drug, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug, Prohibited Acts Related To Drug Paraphernalia, Place To Keep Ammunition, Loaded Firearm On Highway, Permit To Acquire and Registration Mandatory. He was released on his own recognizance.