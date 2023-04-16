HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a deadly week on Oahu’s roads with three traffic deaths on Saturday, April 15, and the double fatal crash in Makaha on Easter Sunday.

Five families are grieving this week after police said speeding was a factor in each of their loved ones’ deaths.

On Sunday, April 9, police said a motorcyclist was traveling on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed when he struck a 60-year-old driver who was making a U-Turn in the Waikomo Stream Bridge area. Both men died at the hospital. Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, however, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, a driver was traveling south on Kahekili Highway and failed to negotiate a turn onto Likelike Highway. Police said the driver collided with the concrete center median before he lost control and collided with the metal guardrail. Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

About an hour and a half later, at 2:55 a.m., a motorcyclist collided with a metal guardrail west on the H-1 Freeway in the Kalihi area. Police said the 31-year-old man was ejected onto the freeway and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At 4:09 p.m., on April 15, police said a 50-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the rear of another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp in Waipio. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said they believe speed is a factor in all five deaths.

“It takes a split second for the unexpected to happen,” said Matthew Kanehailua, who witnessed 16-year-old Sara Yara’s death two months ago.

Kanehailua was on Kamakee Street with his windows rolled down on Feb. 14. He remembered the light turned green and he was waiting for two girls to finish crossing the street when he heard a car accelerating towards his right side. He was confused as he said he watched a truck traveling fast right towards the girls, hit them and take off.

“He was going about 50 to 60 miles per hour, that I can recall,” said Kanehailua.

“It happened so fast and it yeah thinking about it right now… It’s scary seeing it happen, you’re just on the way home from the gym thinking everything’s going to be alright but sometimes you don’t expect the unexpected,” he said while tearing up.

Kanehailua immediately pulled up towards the girls, put his hazards on, and ran towards Yara and was with her during her final moments. That moment has been very difficult for him and it’s had a lasting impact on his mental health.

On Sunday, April 16, Yara’s mother held a sign waving remembrance for her daughter at the intersection she was killed at two months earlier. Dozens of police officers came out, including dozens of community members.

“I want to make a difference, I don’t want anybody else to grieve the way I did,” said Yara’s mother Chevy Saniatan.

“I grieve every single day not seeing my daughter,” she said crying. “I couldn’t even get into her room to clean, it’s been the same as it was since she left, and I cry every day.”

“There were five more accidents because of speeding, so what? Are we going to wait until there’s 10 and more lives killed?” she said.

She said she wants to see a change in legislation and harsher punishments for people who break the law; from people who speed, get behind the wheel drunk, or drive without a license, or has a slew of citations.

“I think we really need to look into our speeding laws here,” said retired Maui Police traffic division Lt. William Hankins. “Look at if they’re functional laws, are the fines sufficient for the speeding that’s going on? And if speeding is continuously increasing, and citations are continuously increasing then it’s obviously not an enforcement issue, it’s a legislative issue.”

Hankins said he’s had to tell several families that their loved ones aren’t coming home and said over half of all crashes are alcohol and or speed related.

“When you’re going too fast for the environment or road conditions — or whatever the case may be, you’re just asking for a disaster to happen and unfortunately the families are left to pick up the pieces without truly knowing why,” Hankins said.

One of the family members of the man killed in Makaha told KHON2, he wants to see speed bumps added where his uncle died.