HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department responded to an overnight boat grounding near the entrance to the Honokohau Harbor.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. around 100 yards south of the harbor entrance.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii police also responded.

According to HFD, the 35-foot vessel sustained “substantial” damage to the front hull.

The vessel was still able to operate under its own power and was directed into the harbor.

There were six people on-board, five of which reported injuries. Those five were transported to Kona Hospital.